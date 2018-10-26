A Few Showers this Weekend

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Expect a few scattered showers today, through the weekend and into Monday.
With temperatures cool to chilly through the weekend the air will often have that uncomfortable, penetrating damp feel to it. This evening’s high school football games will be cool, gray, and wet.
This afternoon look for cloudy skies with rain showers at times. Temperatures will only rise into the upper 40s and lower 50s, and light to moderate rain will stick with us into much of the evening.
Saturday will be cloudy and chilly with scattered showers and high temps near 50 degrees.
On Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium the chilly, potentially wet weather will continue as yet another disturbance drifts through the region, Sunday afternoon looks to be our best chance of steadier rain with highs in the mid 50s.
Monday may see an early morning shower, otherwise we will be dry through Tuesday with rain chances back in the forecast for Wednesday Trick-or-Treat.
