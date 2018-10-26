KSP searching for escaped Campbell County inmate

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Kentucky State Police is searching for a Campbell County Detention Center inmate who walked away from his work assignment on Friday morning.
Police said 31-year-old David Barney was last seen near the 100 block of Oak St in Silver Grove, KY, around 7:40 a.m.
He is described as a white male, approximately 6’0”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Barney also has numerous tattoos on both forearms, across his waist and on both legs.
If you have any information into the whereabouts of Barney you can contact Kentucky State Police at 859-428-1212.
