The Latest: Saudi prosecutor to arrive in Turkey for probe

An activist, wearing a mask depicting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, holds up his hands, painted with fake blood as he protests the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, during a candlelight vigil outside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. The poster reads in Arabic:' Khashoggi's Friends Around the World'. A group of Arab and international public, political and media figures are establishing a global association called "Khashoggi's Friends Around the World"; "to achieve justice for the freedom martyr".(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) (Emrah Gurel)