Police investigate double shooting in North Fairmount
Cincinnati police and fire crews are on scene of a shooting reported on Beekman Street near Carll Street Friday morning. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Jordan Vilines)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | October 26, 2018 at 3:52 AM EST - Updated October 26 at 4:52 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Cincinnati police are on scene investigating a double shooting in North Fairmount Friday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a woman shot by a male suspect on Beekman Street near Carll Street about 4:30 a.m.

Shortly after, they received reports a woman was shot and possibly a second person.

By 5 a.m., they confirmed two people were shot.

