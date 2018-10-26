Police investigate double shooting in North Fairmount

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Cincinnati police are on scene investigating a double shooting in North Fairmount Friday morning.
Officers responded to a report of a woman shot by a male suspect on Beekman Street near Carll Street about 4:30 a.m.
Shortly after, they received reports a woman was shot and possibly a second person.
By 5 a.m., they confirmed two people were shot.
