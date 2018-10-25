Police: Naked woman tries to bite off man’s penis during threesome

HANAHAN, SC (WCSC) - Hanahan Police are investigating after a man says a naked woman tried to bite his genitals.
Police say it happened Monday night while the victim was involved in a threesome.
Officers were told the woman was high on heroin and meth when she apparently attacked one of the men.
Police responded to the South Pointe Apartments on Murray Drive. Investigators say one of the men involved called 911 and said the woman attacked him and tried to bite off his penis. When officers went inside the apartment they saw a bleeding naked woman coming at them on all fours.
Police Chief Dennis Turner says they had to shoot her with a Taser to subdue her.
They had to use Narcan to revive her, he said.
"Honestly, it’s one of the most disturbing videos, body cam videos, I have seen in my career. It honestly reminded me of something you would see off of a horror movie,” Turner said Thursday.
Turner says the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.
So far, no charges have been filed.
Turner says it is still an active investigation.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.