Rainy, chilly start to weekend

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Look for scattered showers developing this morning, and the chance of rain will continue through Monday.
With temperatures cool to chilly through the weekend the air will often have that uncomfortable, penetrating dank feel to it. That includes Friday evening for high school football games.
This afternoon look for cloudy skies with rain showers at times. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s, there will be a stiff breeze out of the east, and light to moderate rain will fall much of the evening. If you are in the stands, layer up.
Saturday will be cloudy and chilly near 50 degrees, with scattered rain showers.
On Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium the chilly, potentially wet weather will continue, Sunday afternoon looks to be our best chance of steadier rain.
After early morning, Monday will be dry and on Tuesday the sky will clear. But Wednesday for Halloween new model runs have rain falling and temperatures in the upper 50s for evening Trick-or-Treat.
