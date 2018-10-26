Showers this weekend

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Damp and chilly weather will continue for high school football Friday evening. Look for light showers and/or drizzle and temperatures in the upper 40s with a light breeze out of the northeast generating a wind chill in the low 40s.
The rain will not be heavy but it will be enough to soak your clothes it you do not have rain gear.
Showers and drizzle will continue overnight and Saturday but Saturday there will be long breaks in the rain. Sunday into afternoon looks to be dry with showers returning late in the afternoon. At this point the Bengals game at PBS will be chilly and it could be dry.
Wednesday is Halloween and it still looks wet, but the latest models are moving the rain east faster and it could dry out by Trick-or-Treat time.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.