Tri-State brewery pumps out canned water in hurricane relief effort

TRENTON, OH (FOX19) - Everybody knows MillerCoors Brewery in Trenton produces beer everyday, but on Friday the brewery produced water.
“We’re putting everything into cans," MillerCoors Brewery Plant Manager Denise Quinn said. “That’s normally the request because it is easier to manage.”
MillerCoors brewery officials say, with help from other companies, they plan to produce more than two million cans of water over the next three years.
“It is a different process to actually can and package the water," Quinn said. "We go through a whole different set up.”
About 300,000 cans filled with drinking water will soon leave the brewery, and the Red Cross is expected to distribute them for hurricane relief efforts.
“Probably the biggest differences between producing water and producing beer are that we don’t use any carbon dioxide when we produce water,” Packaging Asset Care Manager Pat Matyas said. “The other major difference is we actually use liquid nitrogen. We put one drop of liquid nitrogen in each can to provide internal pressure to the can so they don’t collapse when we transport and palatalize the product.”
Officials say the cans will be shipped out within the next few days.
“Just in general being able to help the community, in this case producing something that can be used country wide, very proud and very fortunate to be able to do it," Quinn said.
