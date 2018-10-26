10-year-old Cleveland boy charged with murder of stepmother

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Homicide investigators from the Cleveland Police Department have taken a 10-year-old boy into custody for the murder of his stepmother.
Police say 36-year-old Shavonne Willis was shot and killed on Sept. 26 in the 3200 block of East 121st Street.
Officers found Willis and her 10-year-old stepson, who was initially considered a victim, at the scene.
Just recently, the boy’s father brought his son to the homicide unit in connection to the crime. He was placed under arrested and is being held at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.
The boy was arraigned in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court Friday morning on a murder charge. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 5.
Detectives have not released any additional information regarding the investigation.
