3 arrested in Greenhills; teen tells authorities he stole to feed opioid addiction

Officers had responded to a disturbance at this residence earlier in the week which lead to the discovery of drugs and weapons. During that incident, a juvenile was arrested and charged with a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business. A bag of an unknown white substance was recovered and sent to the lab for testing. One of the bedrooms in the residence contained a digital scale and was littered with drug residue. A .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun, along with spare ammunition, was recovered from a closet where a juvenile was found hiding.