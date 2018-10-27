3 arrested in Greenhills; teen tells authorities he stole to feed opioid addiction

GREENHILLS, OH (FOX19) - A search warrant executed Thursday in Greenhills resulted in three arrests as well as the recovery of stolen property and confiscation of drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to authorities.
The warrant was executed around 5:30 p.m. on Foxworth Lane.
A 17-year-old was charged with five counts of receiving stolen property, a first-degree misdemeanor, and five counts of criminal mischief, a third-degree misdemeanor. Nicole Diaz, 18, was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Regina Robinson, 48, was charged with one count of drug abuse.
The juvenile told investigators that at about 2 a.m. Thursday, he entered about seven motor vehicles and took numerous items of stolen property, including cash and prescription pills. He said he spent the money to buy drugs and consumed the drugs taken, adding that he is addicted to opioids.
He was transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.
Diaz was taken to the Hamilton County Criminal Justice Center. Robinson was cited to court.
Property recovered during the execution of the search warrant included pills, a driver’s license, numerous credit and debit cards, health insurance cards, social security cards, a wallet, a purse, a knife, cell phones, ammunition, an iPod, a bulletproof vest, and shoes.
Officers had responded to a disturbance at this residence earlier in the week which lead to the discovery of drugs and weapons. During that incident, a juvenile was arrested and charged with a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business. A bag of an unknown white substance was recovered and sent to the lab for testing. One of the bedrooms in the residence contained a digital scale and was littered with drug residue. A .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun, along with spare ammunition, was recovered from a closet where a juvenile was found hiding.
Authorities say they were fortunate that a large amount of the stolen property was recovered and is in the process of being returned to owners after the prosecutor’s office approves its release. Authorities are reminding residents to lock their vehicles and remove valuable property from them to avoid being the victims of future crimes.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.