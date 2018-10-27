Bundle up this weekend, sports fans

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Showers are in the forecast Saturday and Sunday.
Unlike Friday there will be numerous breaks from the rain around the Tri-State Saturday. Rain gear and an insulating layer would be a good idea for FC Cincinnati fans at Nippert Stadium Saturday -- the late afternoon will feature temperatures in the 40s and a good chance at least some rain falls during the game.
Even though it will be chilly for Bengals fans, however, the weather looks dry Sunday until the late afternoon when cold showers return. The best bet at this time is showers late in the game.
Monday and Tuesday both look dry.
Wednesday, for Halloween, a cold front will bring rain much of the day. When monitoring forecast model output meteorologists often say, “the trend is your friend.” The trend for Halloween is for an earlier arrival and an earlier departure of Wednesday’s rain. If the trend continues the weather could very well be dry for Trick-or-Treating. If the models change their minds, the corollary to all this is that the trend is your friend, until it isn’t.
