Drizzle, light rain sticking around

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Saturday morning, drizzle and light rain will be in the forecast. Otherwise, cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s are expected.
Occasional showers are on-tap for Saturday afternoon.
Daytime highs will be around 50 degrees.
Sunday, the wet weather will stick around. However, windy conditions are in the forecast with gusts in the 20s possible.
Daytime highs will reach the mid 50s.
The unsettled weather will eventually taper off Monday and dry weather will return.
Temperatures will reach the mid 60s Tuesday afternoon. However, showers return on Halloween with cooler temperatures in the forecast.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.