Funeral for toddler who died of rare cancer to be held Saturday

Funeral for toddler who died of rare cancer to be held Saturday
Brody Allen (Team Brody Facebook page)
By FOX19 Web Staff | October 26, 2018 at 8:33 PM EST - Updated October 26 at 8:33 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - An area 2-year-old who recently lost his battle to brain cancer will be laid to rest Saturday.

Visitation for Brody Allen will be 9 a.m. until noon Saturday at First Church of Christ, 6080 Camp Ernst Rd., Burlington. A public funeral service will follow. The burial will be private.

The boy’s love of Christmas brought together an entire community.

RELATED | Father thanks community for support of Brody Allen

On Friday, a men’s softball tournament that aimed to raise money for Brody’s medical expenses was rained out. It has been rescheduled for next Friday. It is $125 per team to join.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.