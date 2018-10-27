Funeral for toddler who died of rare cancer to be held Saturday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - An area 2-year-old who recently lost his battle to brain cancer will be laid to rest Saturday.
Visitation for Brody Allen will be 9 a.m. until noon Saturday at First Church of Christ, 6080 Camp Ernst Rd., Burlington. A public funeral service will follow. The burial will be private.
The boy’s love of Christmas brought together an entire community.
On Friday, a men’s softball tournament that aimed to raise money for Brody’s medical expenses was rained out. It has been rescheduled for next Friday. It is $125 per team to join.
