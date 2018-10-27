‘Multiple casualties’ in active shooter situation near synagogue in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (RNN) - Police are responding to an active shooter situation near Squirrel Hill near Shady and Wilkins avenues in Pittsburgh.
Police said there multiple casualties and are urging people to lock their doors and stay in their homes.
The incident occurred near the Tree of Life Synagogue.
Pittsburgh Public Safety reported an incident at 10:34 a.m. Saturday.
CNN reported, the area is near a synagogue a predominantly Jewish neighborhood.
Local media reported a large police presence in the area.
Carnegie Mellon University was reportedly on lockdown, with students receiving texts telling them to stay inside.
