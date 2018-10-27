Red Square Foods recalls meat, poultry products

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Red Square Foods, Inc. is recalling an undetermined amount of various frozen meat and poultry ravioli and blintzes products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, federal authorities say.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday the products contain eggs, milk, and/or wheat, all known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.
The frozen not-ready-to-eat meat and poultry products were produced and packaged from October 6, 2016, through October 24, 2018 and were sent to retail locations in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 18874” or “P-18874” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
There have been no confirmed reports of consumers of the products becoming ill.
Anyone who may have purchased these products are urged not to eat them and discard them.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Boris Rapoport, CEO of Red Square Foods, Inc., at (732) 846-0190 or office@redsquarefoods.com.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.