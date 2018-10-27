Several parents claim former daycare employee hurt children

COLLEGE HILL, OH (FOX19) - Several parents have come forward claiming a daycare worker physically harmed their children after FOX19 aired a story earlier this week.
All the kids either attend or used to attend Hilmon School. One parent says she watched as her 3-year-old daughter, Brooklynn, was physically thrown out of a classroom.
“She’s just a baby and that is unacceptable,” said Louwanda Lear.
Lear says she wanted to share her story after Corina Bowman shared hers on-air Monday. Bowman says a daycare worker choked and kicked her six-year-old son. According to the the school, the daycare worker has been “removed.”
Lear said she worked at the daycare for a few days, witnessed her daughter being thrown and decided to pull her out of the school.
“It broke my heart to hear my child screaming like that," she said. “I was just thinking -- what is she doing? What are these people doing?”
Two other people reached out to FOX19 this week. One parent says her 2-year-old was thrown to the ground and repeatedly hit while another one says her 2-year-old came home with a black eye. She says the school told her he got the black eye from falling out of his cot.
Hilmon School director Cheserae Harbison e-mailed the following statement when asked about the allegations:
“The School is aware of an alleged incident that occurred on October 18, 2018 involving a student and a worker. The School is investigating the alleged incident. The investigation is ongoing and all relevant and required protocols are being followed. The worker involved in the alleged incident has been removed from working at the School. As students' safety is the School’s paramount concern, the School will complete its investigation and take all steps necessary to maintain the safest environment for its students. Hilmon faces the same issues as other schools teaching and fostering young children. Hilmon follows all applicable regulations when hiring and training its workers. Again, student safety is the overriding concern at all times and guides resolution of any issue. The Hilmon School acts swiftly to investigate every instance of alleged worker or student misconduct. The School also is sure to obtain all relevant facts before coming to a resolution. The facts gathered during an investigation drive Hilmon’s response and, if appropriate, sanctions applied to any worker accused of misconduct. Most importantly, the School is unaware of any unresolved student safety issue and all students’ parents may rest assured that the School and its staff are completely safe in all respects. If any parent would like to speak with a school official regarding any concern, please contact the school’s Director Cheserae Harbison."
FOX19 is not naming the teacher because she hasn’t been charged with anything at this point. Cincinnati police are investigating Bowman’s case.
