Several parents claim former daycare employee hurt children

“The School is aware of an alleged incident that occurred on October 18, 2018 involving a student and a worker. The School is investigating the alleged incident. The investigation is ongoing and all relevant and required protocols are being followed. The worker involved in the alleged incident has been removed from working at the School. As students' safety is the School’s paramount concern, the School will complete its investigation and take all steps necessary to maintain the safest environment for its students. Hilmon faces the same issues as other schools teaching and fostering young children. Hilmon follows all applicable regulations when hiring and training its workers. Again, student safety is the overriding concern at all times and guides resolution of any issue. The Hilmon School acts swiftly to investigate every instance of alleged worker or student misconduct. The School also is sure to obtain all relevant facts before coming to a resolution. The facts gathered during an investigation drive Hilmon’s response and, if appropriate, sanctions applied to any worker accused of misconduct. Most importantly, the School is unaware of any unresolved student safety issue and all students’ parents may rest assured that the School and its staff are completely safe in all respects. If any parent would like to speak with a school official regarding any concern, please contact the school’s Director Cheserae Harbison."