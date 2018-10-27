Soros, the far right's boogeyman, is again a target

For many on the far right, Soros is "like the Jew behind the curtain, from their perspective, not just in the U.S., but all over the world. He's the number one enemy of folks on the radical right," said Heidi Beirich, director of the Intelligence Project at the Southern Poverty Leadership Center, which tracks U.S. hate groups. "The demonization of sorts has been going for a while, but it has really hit sort of a fever pitch in the last three to four years."