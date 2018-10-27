Top-seeded FC Cincinnati knocked out of the playoffs

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - The favorite to win the United Soccer League championship and top-seeded FC Cincinnati was knocked out on Saturday losing 1-0 to the New York Red Bulls II in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
“We know it’s been an amazing season and we’re building something, but tonight is a very bitter pill to swallow,” said FCC head coach Alan Koch. “This has been an historic season. We broke records. To do that in our last year in the USL was incredible. As disappointing as this is, this is not the end.”
It was FC Cincinnati’s first loss since May snapping a 24-game unbeaten streak. In three seasons in the USL, the Eastern Conference semifinals was the furthest FCC had advanced in the postseason.
FCC now turns its attention to building a roster for their first season in Major League Soccer in 2019.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.