UC wins overtime stunner at SMU

DALLAS, TX (WXIX) - UC defeated SMU 26-20 in overtime on a walk-off win after James Wiggins returned an interception 86 yards for a touchdown to win it.
It was the Bearcats first win in overtime since they beat No. 20 West Virginia 26-23 in OT in 2008.
UC (7-1, 3-1) needed a 41-yard field goal from freshman kicker Cole Smith as time expired to force overtime at 20-20.
Desmond Ridder had a career-high 352 yards passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 47 yards. Kahlil Lewis had a career-high 12 receptions and 174 yards receiving with two touchdowns. Michael Warren II had 67 yards rushing on 14 carries.
The Bearcats return home to host Navy next Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
