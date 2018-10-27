Wind Advisory Sunday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - While we may start Sunday on a dry note, a quick-moving upper disturbance will race through the region with wind, showers, and even the possibility of some thunder.
In fact, a portion of the area is under a Wind Advisory from 1pm until 7pm Sunday.
West winds of 15-25mph will gust as high as 40-50mph as this disturbance moves through.
Much like the last wind episode, we stand the chance of tree and power line damage. And, once again power outages are a possibility.
Once this system moves through, we get a chance to dry out to start the upcoming week.
Under clearing skies Monday high temps will manage upper 50, while on Tuesday we will see mid 60s.
Rain returns for Halloween and Thursday.
