Author Ntozake Shange of 'For Colored Girls' fame has died

Her list of published works is also comprised of "Sassafrass, Cypress, and Indigo" (1982) and "Some Sing, Some Cry" with her sister, Ifa Bayeza, as well as collections of poetry entitled "I Live in Music" (1994) and "The Sweet Breath of Life: A Poetic Narrative of the African-American Family" (2004). She appeared in an episode of "Transparent" and helped narrate the 2002 documentary "Standing in the Shadows of Motown."