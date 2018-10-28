Bengals’ Carl Lawson likely out for the season

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Veteran defensive end Carl Lawson is likely done for the season.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news about the veteran linebacker on his Twitter Sunday afternoon.
Joe Danneman noted that Lawson was listed as doubtful to return with a knee injury just before 1:30 p.m. during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Bengals drafted Lawson in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft.
Lawson isn’t the only loss the Bengals experienced this season. Cincinnati’s pro bowl tight end Tyler Eifert was carted off the field in the third quarter of the Bengals' win in Atlanta.
Eifert suffered a gruesome broken ankle sidelining him for the remainder of the season.
The veteran tight end had surgery to repair the injured ankle in early October.
