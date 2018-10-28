WATCH LIVE: Bengals pregame show previews Cincinnati vs Tampa Bay

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Who dey! Cincinnati’s famous chant will be heard around the city Sunday morning as the Bengals prepare for their game against Tampa Bay.
Joe Danneman and Jeremy Rauch are at Paul Brown Stadium with everything fans need to know before kickoff.
The Bengals currently hold a four and three record and are looking to bounce back after a crushing lost against Kansas City in Arrowhead Sunday night.
Sunday’s loss was the first time the Bengals dropped two games in a row this season. The first loss of the rough two week period came against rival Pittsburgh.
That 28 to 21 lost cost linebacker Vontaze Burfict $112,000 in fines.
The Buccaneers started their season strong with back to back wins before dropping three in a row. The team captured a close win against Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Brown’s Sunday.
Tampa was without their starting quarterback Jameis Winston for the first three games of the season following a suspension. Winston returned in week four against the Chicago Bears.
Sunday’s game is at 1 p.m. here on FOX19 NOW.
