WATCH LIVE: Bengals pregame show previews Cincinnati vs Tampa Bay

Bengals to face Buccaneers at 1 p.m. on FOX19 NOW

WATCH LIVE: Bengals pregame show previews Cincinnati vs Tampa Bay
The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. on FOX19 NOW.
By Sarah Hager | October 28, 2018 at 8:31 AM EST - Updated October 28 at 8:55 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Who dey! Cincinnati’s famous chant will be heard around the city Sunday morning as the Bengals prepare for their game against Tampa Bay.

Joe Danneman and Jeremy Rauch are at Paul Brown Stadium with everything fans need to know before kickoff.

Bengals to face Tampa Bay Sunday afternoon on FOX19 NOW

The Bengals currently hold a four and three record and are looking to bounce back after a crushing lost against Kansas City in Arrowhead Sunday night.

[MORE: Bengals blown out by Chiefs on Sunday Night Football]

Sunday’s loss was the first time the Bengals dropped two games in a row this season. The first loss of the rough two week period came against rival Pittsburgh.

That 28 to 21 lost cost linebacker Vontaze Burfict $112,000 in fines.

[MORE: Vontaze Burfict dealt heavy fine for transgressions against Steelers]

The Buccaneers started their season strong with back to back wins before dropping three in a row. The team captured a close win against Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Brown’s Sunday.

Tampa was without their starting quarterback Jameis Winston for the first three games of the season following a suspension. Winston returned in week four against the Chicago Bears.

Sunday’s game is at 1 p.m. here on FOX19 NOW.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.