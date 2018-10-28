Getting lucky in Kentucky: Sixth million dollar lottery ticket sold in 3 weeks

RADCLIFF, KY (FOX19) - Getting lucky in Kentucky, There’s something in the air in the Bluegrass State.
For the sixth time in three weeks, a new millionaire emerged after buying a winning lottery ticket.
Kentucky Lottery officials say the latest million dollar ticket was sold in Radcliff as part of Friday night’s Powerball drawing.
The lucky winner matched all five white ball winning numbers, but not the Powerball.
Kentucky Lottery’s security department will perform a few security measures at the winning store Monday morning before they reveal the name of the retailer, officials say.
This is the third $1 million Powerball ticket sold during the three-week stretch. The other three $1 million winners are part of the Mega Millions game. All winners claimed their prizes.
Million dollar tickets were also sold in Madisonville and Louisville. A $10,000 ticket was sold in Florence, lottery officials announced Tuesday.
Friday night’s winning numbers are 8, 12, 13, 19, 27 with a Powerball of 4.
The winners of the $687.8 million bought their tickets in Iowa and New York.
