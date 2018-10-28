Gusty winds knock down power poles causing outages

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Duke Energy crews are repairing power lines around the Tri-State knocked down by powerful wind gusts Sunday afternoon, according to Duke’s website.
Wind gusts reached up to 40-45 mph Sunday afternoon, according to FOX19 Meteorologist Jeff Creighton.
The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for the area until 7 p.m. due to the gusty winds.
Duke’s outage map showed over 4,500 customers were without power around 5:30 p.m. with many outages shown to be from damage to power lines and equipment.
