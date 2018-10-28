Teen grazed in head by bullet, police believe shooter targeted home

SPRINGFIELD TWP., OH (FOX19) - A 19-year-old was injured when bullets flew into his home early Sunday morning, police say.
Springfield Township police responded to the shooting at the home in the 1000 block of Harbury Drive around 3:15 a.m.
One of the bullets grazed Dajuan Samuels' head, police say. Samuels was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Officials say he is expected to be O.K.
Investigators found multiple bullet casing in the street in front of the home and believe the house was specifically targeted.
Samuels' father and younger brother were also in the home during the shooting.
Police have not released any suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Township Police Department at 729-1300.
