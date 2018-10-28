Two dogs dead after house fire caused by space heater

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A house fire Saturday night claimed the lives of two pet dogs, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
The fire happened in the 4600 block of Underwood Drive at around 7 p.m. Officials say the fire was caused by a space heater being placed too close to combustibles.
No people were injured, but two pets were found dead.
The fire was contained to the living room and was put out in about 10 minutes once firefighters arrived. The rest of the house suffered smoke damage.
Red Cross was called to assist the occupants.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.