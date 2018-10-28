Weak High pressure and Mild Air

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -In the wake of today’s weather system that produced a few 40-45mph wind gusts, high pressure will build in and return some sunshine to the tri-state to start the week.
Clearing skies Monday morning will lead to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with high temps in the upper 50s.
Expect even milder air on Tuesday with sunny to partly cloudy skies and high in the mid to upper 60s.
Showers return for Wednesday and Thursday, with cooler air taking control from Thursday into the weekend.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.