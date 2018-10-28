Wet weather sticking around Sunday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Sunday morning, showers will begin to work their way into the Tri-State as low pressure approaches.
Sunday afternoon, a few isolated thunderstorms are possible as the wet weather sticks around.
A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for most of the region from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Winds will be out of the southwest in-between 15 and 25 mph with potential gusts as high as 45 mph.
An area of high pressure will start to deliver dry weather to the region Monday.
Tuesday will be pleasant with daytime highs in the mid 60s.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.