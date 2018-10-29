Aftab Pureval may testify at November campaign finance hearing after all

COLUMBUS, OH (FOX19) - Congressional candidate Aftab Pureval’s team is backing off efforts to delay a Thursday election commission hearing.
The Democrat is accused of illegally using money from his local Hamilton County Clerk of Courts campaign account in his federal race against longtime Republican incumbent Steve Chabot.
Pureval’s lawyers filed motions last week asking the state’s top court and elections board to allow him to focus on the upcoming Nov. 6 general election and testify once it’s over. On Monday, his team abruptly asked the court to dismiss the motions. The court granted that request.
The congressional race is among many around the nation being closely watched as Election Day nears.
The Ohio Supreme Court was expected to rule Monday or Tuesday whether Pureval and his campaign manager, Sarah Topy, had to attend and testify at a hearing Nov. 1 in Columbus. Pureval’s team of lawyers had argued both have full campaign-related schedules.
Compelling them to testify just five days before the general election will “impose extraordinary burdens on them,” one motion read.
Deciding the issue “a mere five days before the federal election ... would be an unwarranted disruption of a contentious, hard fought federal election by a state agency,” one motion states.
Another claims the hearing should be delayed until after the election to prevent it from being used in negative political ads and social media posts.
