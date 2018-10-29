Cincinnati police toss use of force violation for sergeant who fired gun in 2016 chase

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police officials have set aside a recommendation from their own peer review panel that a veteran sergeant violated the department’s use of force policy by firing his gun during a foot pursuit.
This rare circumstance comes as the leader of the union that represents Cincinnati police has asked the city’s top administrator to look into what he called “mismanagement” of the police department’s internal review and discipline process on use of force cases.
The police chief, Eliot Isaac, has final say on all cases.
"Unsanctioned and inconsistent discipline” in several cases is having a chilling effect on the rank-and-file’s ability to proactively police - and could make them hesitate to use force when necessary, Sgt. Dan Hils wrote in an open letter Monday to Acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney.
One of the police union leader's concerns is the timeliness in which cases are resolved.
It took Cincinnati Police more than two years to complete and close their administrative review of Sgt. Andre Smith's actions during a vehicle and then foot chase in Mt. Lookout on Feb. 14, 2016.
Cincinnati police and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s office said four months after the incident Smith’s actions were legally justified and he did not break any laws.
Smith told investigators at the time of the chase he thought the man he was chasing had a weapon, police records show. The suspect was not hit, and no weapon was found.
Police can use deadly force when they reasonably believe their lives or other lives are in danger, not whether the shooting victim actually posed a threat, the Supreme Court has determined.
But the internal police review determines if Smith’s actions were in line with police policies and procedures. If not, the incident is referred for discipline and/or training.
And it was during this administrative review that police officials disagreed whether Smith violated the department’s use of force and other policies.
The Firearm Discharge Board felt he did, records show.
Made up of veteran police officials who are considered “the best of the best” and the chief city prosecutor, the panel examines all shots fired cases.
The board at the time of this case included: Assistant Chief Paul Neudigate, who oversees the patrol bureau; Inspections Section Lt. Barbara Young, Training Unit Commander Captain Russ Neville, then-District 2 Captain Jim Gramke, SWAT Tactical Coordination Unit Commander Lt. Mark Vennemeier, Chief City Prosecutor Natalia Harris and Captain Jeff Butler, then-commander of the Inspections Section.
A police watchdog agency for the city, Cincinnati Citizen Complaint Authority, also investigates incidents and issues findings.
They agreed in August that Smith violated procedure by not activating the lights and siren on his police vehicle during the pursuit, to ensure video and audio recording equipment is activated.
They exonerated him for making the vehicle stop: "A preponderance of the evidence shows alleged conduct did occur, but did not violate CPD policies, procedures or training."
But they felt there was not enough evidence to reach a conclusion on his use of force.
“CCA is unable to determine if the discharging of his firearm toward Mr. Hernandez-Gervacio complied with CPD’s policy, procedure, and training. CCA could not obtain a statement from Mr. Hernandez-Gervacio to review his version of the events,” their report on the incident states.
"There also was no independent witness that fully observed the chain of events, and the incident was not captured via footage. Due to the contradictory nature of the approved (advisory panel) Report, CCA was unable to assess its applicability.
“CCA also concluded Sgt. Smith did not comply with CPD’s policies, procedures or training when he failed to activate his lights and siren while pursuing Mr. Hernandez-Gervacio.”
Cincinnati's use of force policy says, in part:
- Members shall not use more force in any situation than is reasonably necessary under the circumstances. Members shall use force in accordance with law and Department procedures.
- Members of the Department, while acting in an official capacity shall not fire any weapon except as authorized by Department procedures
The Firearm Discharge Board, however, determined the use of force was not consistent with department policy and training based on the lack of specificity in Smith’s interview concerning what, if any, threat he perceived prior to firing his weapon, his conduct after the shooting and the physical evidence at the scene, records show.
And, the round that Smith fired struck the ground just a few feet in front of him, the board wrote in their report about the case.
They recommended the case be referred to the Internal Investigation Section for “for necessary action for the identified violations.”
The advisory panel also wanted the police department’s training and development section to review the incident and continue to incorporate best practices into in-service training.
Ultimately, however, Smith only received a written reprimand for violating police policy related to the chase, police records show.
That was issued in back March 2016, a month after the chase.
He was reprimanded for not activating his digital video recorder inside his police car during the traffic portion of the pursuit and for pursuing a vehicle wanted for traffic offenses only, according to his personnel file.
Smith, 53, declined comment for this story. He works in District 2 and has been officer since 1987.
Cincinnati police also declined comment.
When we asked the police union leader about the case, he said he was glad Smith was cleared of any use of force violation.
“If the prosecutor’s office determined that he was in fear of his life, I am glad that whoever decided the use of force was reasonable did so," Sgt. Hils said.
The peer review panel’s report sat on the desk of the commander of the Internal Investigations Section for four months until FOX19 NOW began looking into it last spring.
It took the peer review panel a year and a half to take up case in the fall of 2017 after the prosecutor’s office said no laws were violated in June 2016. Then, their report didn’t go to the Internal Investigations commander for another five months, until February of this year.
In May 10, on the same day police released the first set of public records related to this case to us with the assistance of city attorneys, we also received a memo Captain Kimberly Williams wrote the day before to the chief requested clarification from the firearm board.
“I respectfully request that (the Firearm Discharge Board) clarify how the Threat Assessment was appropriate but the use of force was not appropriate,” the captain wrote.
At the top of her memo, the chief wrote a short note indicating he wanted the matter resolved in an administrative hearing. He initialed and dated his comments.
But the Firearm Discharge Board never got the chance to explain how they came to their conclusion, police records show.
The hearing took place June 14 among a handful of people in a conference room at District 1 headquarters in the West End. Smith appeared without police union representation, according to a transcript of the hearing.
Besides Smith, three other people were involved: Captain Lisa Davis, Officer Shawn George and Sgt. Michele Winslow.
Davis served as the hearing officer; George coordinated it and read from the Firearm Discharge Board’s report, and Winslow was the recording officer, a transcript of the tape shows.
Smith reported at the time of the chase he tried to stop the driver of a silver 2010 Kia Forte after spotting it driving recklessly on northbound Delta Avenue, police records show.
The driver, Ali Hernandez-Gervacio, 23, refused to pull over, leading the sergeant on a high speed chase that resulted in the Kia crashing into a parked car, court records show.
Hernandez-Gervacio was intoxicated, according to a criminal complaint, and caused serious physical harm to his passenger, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Hernandez-Gervacio bailed from the vehicle and ran off.
Smith said he saw him reach into his jacket and then raise his hands while holding a black object, the Firearm Discharge Board's report states.
That led Smith to believe the suspect was armed, resulting in Smith drawing his gun from its holster.
"An officer is authorized to withdraw his Department issued firearm from his holster when he perceives a serious threat to himself or other person," the report reads. "Sgt. Smith's threat assessment was appropriate."
'''I saw something black, I felt it was a weapon. I fired once,' Smith said when he was interviewed after the incident, according to the report.
Hernandez-Gervacio was not hit.
But the police peer panel didn't think Smith didn't need to fire his gun, the police peer panel found.
"There are some issues with Sgt. Smith's response to his perceived threat," they wrote in their report.
"Sgt. Smith was attempting to stop Mr. Hernandez-Gervacio for a traffic violation. There were no pre-existing conditions that would lead Sgt. Smith to believe the driver was armed....he had not committed any act of violence. Obviously when he refuses to stop it raises the threat level. The threat level is raised even further when Mr. Hernandez-Gervacio flees the car on foot."
After the shot was fired, Smith saw that Hernandez-Gervacio's hands were empty and ordered him to the ground, the board's report states. He complied, and Smith handcuffed him.
"At no time does Sgt. Smith ask (Hernandez-Gervacio) where the gun is, nor does he ask him what the object was that he was holding," the report reads.
"Sgt. Smith observes an unidentified black object lying on the ground a short distance away from (Hernandez-Gervacio) and stated it could have been what (Hernandez-Geracio) was holding. This object does not resemble a firearm nor has it been identified what it is. There is no plausible reason for (Hernandez-Gervacio) to be carrying it inside the jacket nor is there any reason for (Hernandez-Gervacio) to even be holding it."
The round that Smith fired struck the ground just a few feet in front of him, the panel notes.
Hernandez-Gervacio, meanwhile, was charged at the time of the chase with aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and failure to stop after an accident, court records show.
The charges of aggravated vehicular assault and failure to stop after an accident were later dismissed.
Hernandez-Gervacio was convicted of charges of vehicular assault and failure to comply and sentenced to community control.
He is in this country illegally and has been locked up on a federal immigration hold at the Butler County Jail since Jan. 24, 2107, jail officials confirmed.
He has been fighting deportation ever since, his wife told FOX19 NOW earlier this year.
Sgt. Smith appeared confused by the Firearm Discharge Board’s findings and stood by his actions regarding the shooting during his administrative hearing, Davis wrote in a June 29 memo to the chief following his administrative hearing.
“Here’s my big thing, Captain,” Smith told her as the 15-minute hearing came to close. “I don’t understand this one issue where you can say I didn’t violate state law, but I violated police policies. My point is policies I was taught were all predicated on the law of the land. That’s what my training was about, so I’ve never had a specific Cincinnati policy other than ‘these are the rules and these are the standards you are going to be held by.’ So if I didn’t violate that, how can I violate police policy?”
“Duly noted,” Davis responded.
She also found the Firearm Discharge Board’s findings to be contradictory.
“The review states Sergeant Smith failed to identify a specific threat. It goes on to say there was ‘No pre-existing condition that would lead Sgt. Smith to believe that Mr. Hernandez-Gervacio was armed,” Davis wrote in her memo to the chief summarizing the hearing.
“This was contradicted under the Threat Assessment portion of the report which states 'Mr. Hernandez-Gervacio’s actions led Sergeant Smith to believe Mr. Hernandez-Gervacio was armed, resulting in Sergeant Smith withdrawing his Department issued firearm.
"An officer is authorized to withdraw his Department issued firearm from his holster when he perceives a serious threat to himself or other person. Sgt. Smith’s threat assessment was appropriate.
“I find it rather hard to believe Sgt. Smith’s tactics met standards and the Threat Assessment was appropriate but he does not meet standards for Use of Force. The only issue I see with the entire incident is the pursuit for a fleeing traffic violator, and this has been addressed via Employee Tracking Solution case....”
She ended her memo by recommending: "No further action."
The chief wrote “approved” on her memo and initialed it July 16.
