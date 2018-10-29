Dogs rescued from North College Hill fire

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH (FOX19) - Fire crews rescued dogs from a North College Hill house fire early Monday.
One firefighter was seen giving oxygen to at least one dog rescued in the 6900 block of Pinoak Drive.
All residents safely evacuated when the fire was first reported at 2:28 a.m. a Hamilton County dispatcher said.
No other injuries were immediately reported, she said.
