Dogs rescued from North College Hill fire

Fire crews investigate the cause of a house fire on Pinoak Drive in North College Hill early Monday. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | October 29, 2018 at 2:54 AM EST - Updated October 29 at 2:54 AM

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH (FOX19) - Fire crews rescued dogs from a North College Hill house fire early Monday.

One firefighter was seen giving oxygen to at least one dog rescued in the 6900 block of Pinoak Drive.

All residents safely evacuated when the fire was first reported at 2:28 a.m. a Hamilton County dispatcher said.

No other injuries were immediately reported, she said.

