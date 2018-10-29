Dry weather returns with fall temperatures sticking around

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Monday afternoon, high pressure will deliver dry conditions. Daytime highs will reach the upper 50s.
Tuesday, southerly winds will bring warmer than average temperatures and dry skies. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s!
Wet weather returns to the Tri-State on Halloween. Showers will be in the forecast during the evening when Trick-or-Treaters are heading out.
This system will bring a prolonged stretch of rain as the boundary stalls out over the region.
Heavy showers are expected on Thursday. As a result, we could see rainfall totals range from 1 to 4 inches by the weekend.
