Firefighters rescue 6 from Hartwell blaze

HARTWELL, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati firefighters said they rescued six residents from a Hartwell apartment building late Sunday.
No one was hurt when flames broke out in the kitchen in the 8300 block of Anthony Wayne Avenue just after 10 p.m., according to a news release from the Cincinnati Fire Department.
A resident was yelling for help from the second floor as heavy smoke poured out when fire crews arrived.
They said they rescued six residents in all and brought under control in less than 15 minutes.
Two residents were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, according to the release.
Food left unattended on the stove started the fire, officials said.
One resident was displaced and will be staying with family.
Damage was set at $10,000.
