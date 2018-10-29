NB I-75 closed due to pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Northbound Interstate 75 is shut down at Hopple Street due to a pedestrian fatally hit by a vehicle early Monday, Cincinnati police said.
Expect this closure to last through most of the morning commute, they warn.
Officers responded to the highway after receiving reports from callers just after 4:30 a.m.
Callers reported a person walking in the highway. Moments later, police received reports a person was struck by a vehicle.
Traffic is being diverted onto I-74.
Detour around by taking northbound I-71 to westbound Norwood Lateral, Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway or I-275 to return to I-75.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.