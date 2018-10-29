New Ohio traffic laws, increased fines begin Monday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Two new state traffic laws go into effect Monday.
House Bill 95 means law enforcement officers no longer need to prove a driver is texting, but only that a moving violation has occurred and the driver was distracted at the time.
Now, a driver operating a vehicle outside marked lanes who is also engaging in a distracted behavior will face an enhanced fine of up to $100 in addition to a fine for the lane violation. Or, motorists can take a distracted driver course instead.
For more information or to take the class, visit the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicle’s Driver Training website.
Other violations such as red light, stop sign, speeding, and other moving violations similarly would result in potentially higher fines.
Senate Bill 127 is the “Slow Down to Get Around” law requiring drivers to change lanes or slow down to pass collection vehicles with flashing, oscillating or rotating lights that area stopped on roads.
The National Waste & Recycling Association, McNeilus and Rumpke developed the Slow Down program following multiple accidents involving drivers being struck by passing motorists.
A Rumpke driver was hit and killed by a passing motorist in Middletown in the early morning hours of July 30.
