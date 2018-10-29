Police: Man stabbed in chest, suspect found hiding on Avondale roof

AVONDALE, OH (FOX19) - A man found stabbed in the chest is recovering at the hospital this morning, and a suspect is in custody after Cincinnati police said they found him hiding on a roof.
Officers were called to Irving Street and Forest Avenue about 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
When they arrived, they found a man stabbed in the chest and witnesses telling them the suspect fled into a nearby building on Irving Street.
The victim was take to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Meanwhile, police said they took the suspect into custody about 2 a.m. Monday.
FOX19 NOW will update this story once more details are released.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.