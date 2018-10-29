Police no longer have to prove a driver is texting, ‘bold’ new law says

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Heads up, Ohio drivers: new traffic laws are going into effect Monday that will change the way police can pull you over.
The Bureau of Motor Vehicles calls House Bill 95 ‘bold’ in its approach to combating distracted driving.
The state plans to enhance existing ‘moving violations.’
Under the new law, officers will no longer need to prove a driver is texting; police can now site drivers for the moving violation they see and note the driver also happened to be distracted at the time.
The law will add a new and bigger fine in addition to the already existing fine for the violation. A driver can also now decide to complete a distracted drive course instead of the fine under the law.
The BMV says an example of the new law would be if an officer saw a driver swerving lanes who is also distracted. That driver would face a fine up to $100 in addition to a fine for the lane violation.
Other violations that include the higher fine under the new law include red light, stop sign, speeding, and other moving violations.
The Ohio Department of Pubic Safety created the distracted driver course for drivers who plead guilty or are convicted of a specific traffic violation while distracted.
The one-hour course talks about what distracted driving is, what classifies a person as a distracted driver, cell phone distractions, the risks and consequences of distracted driving and combating distracted driving. The course can be found on the BMV’s website.
