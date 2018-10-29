Running list: Rainy forecast changing Tri-State Trick-or-Treat times

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It looks like rain will be in the area for Trick-or-Treat time Wednesday. As a result, some cities are moving activities to Oct. 30.
Tuesday is expected to start off sunny, and clouds are expected to increase throughout the day with rain arriving by dawn Wednesday in some locations.
Below is a running list of cities that have decided to Trick-or-Treat on Tuesday:
- Alexandria, KY: Trick-or-Treating is going to bed moved to Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. because of weather predictions.
- Mason County Sheriff Department Facebook page: “Because of the high chance for inclement weather on Wednesday night, the City of Maysville AND Mason County have changed Trick or Treat to Tuesday, October 30th from 6pm-8pm. PLEASE SHARE THIS!!!”
- Newtonsville police chief: Trick-or-treating will be Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Not on this list? Feel free to send an email to desk@fox19now.com and we will continue to update this story.
Thursday the rain will be heavy and flash flooding may become a problem along with very slow commutes.
