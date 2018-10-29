Sherwin Williams, 360 Painting of Ohio hosting third annual coat drive

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Two local businesses are hoping to help more than 1,000 people in need this winter.
Representatives from Sherwin Williams and 360 Painting of Ohio are hosting their third annual coat drive.
They are taking in gently used coats, mittens, gloves, hats and scarves from now until November 16, 2018.
They will donate all of the items that they collect to five local charities. The charities will then distribute the donations to anyone who needs them.
Last year, the coat drive brought in about 1,400 items. This year, they are hoping to hit a new goal of 2,000 items.
If you would like to help, you can drop off your donations at any Sherwin Williams store location in Northern Kentucky, Cincinnati, or Dayton. Locate a store here.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.