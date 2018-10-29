Sunnier, warmer to start work week

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - We will break into a drier trend the next couple days, along with increasing sunshine and somewhat warmer air.
Look for a daytime high of 58 degrees this afternoon with a sun and cloud mix, and a lot less windy.
Expect even milder air on Tuesday with sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper-60s.
Showers return for Wednesday and Thursday, meaning Trick-or-Treat could be a soggy outing, with damp and spooky feeling weather.
However, we will be in the mid-60’s on Wednesday afternoon.
Cooler air will take control from Thursday into the weekend with highs back in the low 50’s and some showers returning on Saturday morning.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.