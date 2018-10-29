Tri-State Jewish community holds vigil for Pittsburgh shooting victims

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Jewish Federation of Cincinnati held a vigil Sunday evening to honor the victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
The vigil was coordinated by the Congressional Rabbis and the Jewish Community Relations Council and held at the Mayerson JCC.
Rabbis lead the community in prayer as they mourned the deaths of the 11 people who were killed by Robert Gregory Bowers inside the Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday during worship services.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.