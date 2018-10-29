Weak High Pressure and a Dry Start to the Week

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -In the wake of today’s weather system that produced a few 40-45mph wind gusts, weak high pressure will build in and return some sunshine to the tri-state to start the week.
Clearing skies Monday morning will lead to partly cloudy skies by afternoon with high temps in the mid to upper 50s.
Expect even milder air on Tuesday with sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Showers return for Wednesday and Thursday, meaning Trick-or-Treat could be a soggy outing.
Cooler air will take control from Thursday into the weekend.
