Wednesday and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Wednesday is Halloween and it looks like rain will be in the area at Trick-or-Treat time. We will fine tune the forecast as it gets closer but be ready for wet kids.
Thursday the rain will be heavy and flash flooding may become a problem along with very slow commutes.
This evening and tonight will be cool to chilly with a clear sky.
Tomorrow will start off sunny but clouds will increase through the day and rain arrives by dawn Wednesday in some locations.
