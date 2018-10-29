Wednesday and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days

By Steve Horstmeyer | October 29, 2018 at 2:52 PM EST - Updated October 29 at 2:52 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Wednesday is Halloween and it looks like rain will be in the area at Trick-or-Treat time. We will fine tune the forecast as it gets closer but be ready for wet kids.

Thursday the rain will be heavy and flash flooding may become a problem along with very slow commutes.

This evening and tonight will be cool to chilly with a clear sky.

Tomorrow will start off sunny but clouds will increase through the day and rain arrives by dawn Wednesday in some locations.

