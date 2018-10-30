Cool and dry before rain

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It is going to be a beautiful day with a mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s.
An area of low pressure and an associated cold front will work into the region on Halloween. Unfortunately, rain will be in the forecast throughout the evening and overnight.
Heavy rain will persist through Thursday. Flooding will be a concern for the end of the week.
In fact, a FLOOD WATCH is in effect from Wednesday evening until Friday morning. Two to four inches of rain will be possible as the front stalls out over the region.
Dry and cold conditions are on the way for the weekend.
