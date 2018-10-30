CPD hands down punishment, including suspension, for officer who used Taser on 11-year-old girl

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Cincinnati police officer who used a Taser on an 11-year-old girl in August will face discipline including a seven-day suspension from duty and a two-month suspension from working outside police-related details.
Officer Kevin Brown shocked Donesha Gowdy with a Taser stun gun Aug. 6. At the time, the officer -- who was working off duty security detail at a Kroger grocery store -- was trying to stop her from fleeing a shoplifting offense after seeing her and other girls stealing snacks.
The city of Cincinnati and the Kroger Company recently agreed to pay a total of $240,000 to settle the claim of excessive force by the girl, an attorney for her family announced.
Brown was found to be in violation of several of the Cincinnati Police Department rules and regulations, Chief Eliot Isaac said Tuesday.
“We take these matters very seriously and are extremely concerned when force is used by one of our officers on a child of this age,” said Isaac. “As I committed earlier, the Department took a very thorough review of this incident and our Department standards.”
Brown’s punishment includes the following:
- Written reprimand
- Oral reprimand
- Seven-day suspension from duty
- Administrative insight process
- Two-month suspension from working outside police-related calls
- Use of force training
- Placed on an intervention plan with the District 2 commander
