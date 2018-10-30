Crash closes WB I-275 near Five Mile Road

ANDERSON TWP. OH (FOX19) - Westbound Interstate 275 is open again near Five Mile Road in Anderson Township after a multi-vehicle crash closed it earlier this morning.
No injuries were reported when three to four vehicles collided about 8:30 a.m., a Hamilton County dispatcher said.
The highway was completely blocked for about 90 minutes before one lane opened at 10 a.m. The second lane opened shortly after.
Traffic remains a snarled mess in the area.
To avoid lengthy delays, detour onto southbound I-71 or westbound U.S. 50 (Columbia Parkway) into downtown Cincinnati.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.