Crash closes WB I-275 near Five Mile Road

Crash closes WB I-275 near Five Mile Road
Westbound Interstate 275 is backed up due to a crash that has the highway shut down near Five Mile Road (Photo: www.ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | October 30, 2018 at 8:06 AM EST - Updated October 30 at 9:15 AM

ANDERSON TWP. OH (FOX19) - Westbound Interstate 275 is open again near Five Mile Road in Anderson Township after a multi-vehicle crash closed it earlier this morning.

No injuries were reported when three to four vehicles collided about 8:30 a.m., a Hamilton County dispatcher said.

The highway was completely blocked for about 90 minutes before one lane opened at 10 a.m. The second lane opened shortly after.

Traffic remains a snarled mess in the area.

To avoid lengthy delays, detour onto southbound I-71 or westbound U.S. 50 (Columbia Parkway) into downtown Cincinnati.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.