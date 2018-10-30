11-year-old Tased by police: Cincinnati, Kroger settle excessive force claim

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The City of Cincinnati and the Kroger Company have agreed to pay a total of $240,000 to settle the claim of excessive force by an 11-year-old year-old girl, an attorney for her family announced Tuesday.
The girl, Donesha Gowdy, has written an apology to the Spring Grove Kroger store. where Cincinnati Police Officer Kevin Brown shocked her with a Taser stun gun on Aug. 6, Al Gerhardstein said in a news release.
At the time, the officer - who was working on off duty security detail a the grocery store - was trying to stop her from fleeing a shoplifting offense after seeing her and other girls stealing snacks.
The Taser barbs hit her in the back.
“Donesha weighs 90 pounds and is 4’11” tall. She fell to the ground without breaking her fall,” said Gerhardstein said. "Her whole body convulsed as she involuntarily rolled over during the taser discharge. Both girls experienced severe trauma from the Tasing and will receive treatment.”
The officer arrested Donesha on charges of theft and obstruction of official business, but those were quickly dropped at the request of Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley.
Brown was put on restricted duty, and Police Chief Eliot Isaac has since said he violated “several” department procedures.
The settlement also covers the claim of Donesha’s sister who saw her sister being Tased.
It must be approved by Hamilton County Probate Court, which will ensure that the funds are utilized only as approved by the court, Gerhardstein said.
The case prompted some city leaders such as Vice Mayor Chris Smitherman to call for a complete review of the Cincinnati Police Department’s Taser policy and some changes.
The chief told council last month the current policy is in line with ones used in other police agencies but, he said the department may “tweak" it.
According to the current policy, it would appear the officer’s actions are permissible.
The Cincinnati Police Department’s policy on use of force reads, in part: “Officers should avoid using the Taser on obviously pregnant females and those individuals under the age of 7 or over the age of 70 due to the potential for these individuals to fall when incapacitated by the Taser.”
Smitherman has said he wants to raise the age limit from 7 to 12 years old.
The chief is expected to present his proposed changes to the policy soon, ones that likely would remove specified ages.
Smitherman also has requested a review of each time a police officer shocked anyone under the age of 18 with a Taser over the past two years.
It is not clear if he ever received those figures from Cincinnati police. If he has, they have not been publicly shared.
Gerhardstein’s law firm, Gerhardstein & Branch, has conducted their own investigation, according to his news release.
It revealed that between January 1, 2013 through August 14, 2018:
- Cincinnati police Tased 110 minors
- All but six were African-American
- 48 were between the ages of 11 and 15
- Several of those Tasings resulted from efforts to arrest youth suspected of shoplifting or other minor crimes
Donesha’s family requested a broad review of the principles governing use of force on juveniles, Gerhardstein said.
The settlement does not include this review, but one has been anticipated as part of the ongoing Collaborative Refresh, he said.
A problem-solving team would look at the racial imbalance, trauma and overall force used against juveniles in order to make sure youth are policed with the least amount of force needed while protecting public safety, he said.
“Our investigation shows a pattern of excessive force against nonviolent young people," Gerhardstein said.
"A thorough review of juvenile policing practices is needed. Donesha was only accused of taking snacks and a onesie. She has written an apology to Kroger. She should not have been subjected to such severe force.”
