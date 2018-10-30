FC Cincinnati to unveil new MLS branding

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - Days after FC Cincinnati left the pitch for the final time as a USL team, the club is setting wheels in motion for the move to Major League Soccer.
The club announced they will hold an invite-only event at Woodward Theater on Monday, Nov. 12, unveiling their new MLS branding and identity.
The theatre has special meaning to the club, as they will usher in a new beginning in the same spot where MLS Commissioner Don Garber visited two years ago, jump-starting the initial push for a top-flight soccer club in the Queen City.
Club President and General Manager Jeff Berding has maintained the team will keep its orange and blue colors and has pledged the F.C.C. initials will remain as well.
The brand launch will kick-off at 6 p.m. and is reserved for supporters and fans at the selection of the organization.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.