Flash Flood Watch on Halloween

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Flood Watch goes into effect Wednesday evening and continues into Friday morning for the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
Wednesday and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days.
After a clear evening clouds will increase overnight Tuesday and rain arrives early Wednesday. Rain will be mostly light to moderate Wednesday afternoon and evening but a few brief heavy downpours are likely. Unfortunately it looks wet for Trick-or-Treating.
Wednesday night and all day Thursday will be wet. The rain will be heavy from time-to-time and the greatest rainfall total predicted by weather models is 6.60” in parts of the Tri-State. Most models have somewhat less than that. Flooding, small-stream, flash flooding and urban flooding are all possible.
Thursday will be a raw wet day with temps in the 40s, except for early morning, all day long.
